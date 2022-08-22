Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tests positive for COVID-19

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, his office said Monday.

A spokesperson said Buckley is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

"I am fortunate to be fully vaccinated and boosted and so far just have a light cough," the mayor said in a statement. "I'll quarantine for five days as recommended but I'll continue to work and participate in meetings virtually."

Buckley will return to the office after five days of isolation. The mayor also encouraged residents to take precautions against the virus. 

I also want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters which are so important to preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, especially among vulnerable populations."   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.