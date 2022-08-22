Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, his office said Monday.

A spokesperson said Buckley is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

"I am fortunate to be fully vaccinated and boosted and so far just have a light cough," the mayor said in a statement. "I'll quarantine for five days as recommended but I'll continue to work and participate in meetings virtually."

Buckley will return to the office after five days of isolation. The mayor also encouraged residents to take precautions against the virus.

I also want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to keep up to date with vaccinations and boosters which are so important to preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, especially among vulnerable populations."