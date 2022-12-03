Watch CBS News
Annapolis man killed after shooting at Edgewater restaurant

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant in Edgewater that left a man dead Saturday morning.

Officers arrives just after midnight to the restaurant located at 3029 Solomons Island Road and located 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Santiago was transported to  an rea hospital where he later died. 

During their investigation, police learned of a potential suspect from various witnesses by the name of "Alex". 

Officers located and interviewed 19-year-old Alex Salinas he was arrested and charged as a result of that interview and witness corroboration. 

Police are still asking anyone with anyone with any information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

