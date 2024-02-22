Annapolis man arrested for allegedly dragging officer with car in gas station parking lot

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested after he allegedly dragged an Anne Arundel County Police officer with a car with stolen registration plates on Wednesday in Annapolis.

T'reiko E'sean Medley, 24, was arrested on Thursday in Baltimore.

An officer spotted the car around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle pulled into the Liberty gas station on West Street in Annapolis where the driver got out of the car and entered the store.

The officer pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver then came out of the store and got back into the car, police said. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated in reverse and struck the officer with the open driver's side door.

According to police, the officer was dragged several feet until she hit the ground.

The suspect took off while striking a parked vehicle in the process. The car was seen heading north at a high rate of speed on Generals Highway approaching I-97.

The efforts to arrest the man continued into Thursday morning when he was located on Gulfport Drive in Baltimore, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.