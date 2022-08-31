Annapolis man, 19, charged in shooting between groups

BALTIMORE -- An Annapolis man has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place between groups in early August, Annapolis police said.

Kyren Sheppard, 19, faces three handgun-related charges.

Officers responded on August 3 at 1 a.m. to the unit block of Marcs Court. There, they found a victim who had been shot. They were airlifted to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Investigators believe a group of people was standing outside an apartment building when suspects opened fire on them. Sheppard, part of the first group, allegedly shot back at the suspects and fled the area before police arrived.

Sheppard was arrested Friday and is being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Moore at 410-260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.