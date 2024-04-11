Annapolis businesses at City Dock prepare for more possible flooding from heavy rain

Businesses at City Dock in downtown Annapolis are preparing for heavy rain that could lead to flooding through Friday afternoon in the city's most flood-prone area.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Anne Arundel County until 2 p.m.

Annapolis officials say water levels are expected to rise a little over 3 feet above normal by 9 p.m. Thursday and tonight and 4 feet by Friday morning.

For reference, at least 3 1/2 feet of water reaches the floor of the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery.

To get ready, businesses are setting out sandbags.

"We barricade the door, get as much off the floor as we possibly can and hope for the best," said Deb Nicholson, manager of Annapolis Marine Gallery.

The shops are used to major flooding at City Dock, but they continue to find ways to adapt to semi-frequent flooding.

Nicholson says it means moving valuable artwork to higher ground and scrapping the carpet entirely.

"Last time, the carpet turned into a giant sponge, so it had to go which is kind of a blessing because all we have to do is mop whenever we have an event, and it looks like we're going to have another one," Nicholson said.

It's only been about three months since the last time City Dock, which was much more severe than usual.

"The line here is from 2021 and this is from, what was it? The end of January," Nicholson explained.

Flood waters wiped out appliances and inventory.

Pips and Storm Brothers were closed for about a month after and Bitty and Beau's Coffee still hasn't reopened.

"It's got to be hard, especially because most of the ones that are affected by the flooding are small business owners and I don't know how much longer they can actually keep going," said Andre Howard, who works in downtown Annapolis.

While this time is not expected to be nearly as damaging, Annapolis residents know to prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and be ready to help each other with the cleanup when the water recedes.

"All they can do is board up the best they can and hope that when it goes down, too much of their equipment is not broken," Howard said. "But I mean, all they can do is try. I mean what else can you do? It's a flooding area."

Tides are expected to be two to three feet above normal, according to the National Weather Service. The next high tide in Annapolis is at 8 p.m. and then at 9 a.m. on Friday.