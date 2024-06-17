Angela Alsobrooks' U.S. Senate campaign sign vandalized in Prince George's County

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks has campaign sign vandalized

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks has campaign sign vandalized

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks has campaign sign vandalized

BALTIMORE -- A campaign sign for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angela Alsobrooks was vandalized with threatening and hateful messages in Prince George's County.

The sign, which read "KKK" and had a target on her forehead, was located in the 13000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel.

Alsobrooks campaign spokesperson told WJZ they are aware of the vandalized sign.

"We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela's safety," Alsobrooks' campaign spokesperson said. "However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign. Police are investigating the matter."

Alsobrooks' opponent, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, addressed the vulgar message.

"Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Hogan said. "They have no place in Maryland."

Alsobrooks was targeted back in April, weeks before Maryland's primary election, when someone burglarized her campaign office in Montgomery County.

Alsobrooks will take on Hogan in the polls in November with the winner for the vital seat in the U.S. Senate, taking the place of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, who announced in 2023 that he wouldn't run for reelection.