Angel Reese, Maryland native and LSU star, featured in Teen Vogue

Maryland native Angel Reese, who has risen to stardom after leading LSU to the NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship, is continuing to make headlines.

Reese, a former high school standout at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, recently sat down with Teen Vogue for an interview about her life after her team's historical championship win.

The Randallstown native posted to her Instagram.

Reese spent four years playing varsity at St. Francis Academy before attending college at the University of Maryland. She then transferred to LSU where she was named All-American, Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and became a national champion.

Reese said that even though she's 17 hours away from home, she never feels away from home.

"The Southern hospitality, that's real," Reese told Teen Vogue. "Down South, in Baton Rouge, they love me. I'm 17 hours away from home, but I never feel away from home."