Amtrak to kick off B&P Tunnel replacement project Friday

BALTIMORE — Amtrak will kick off the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program this Friday, in the Halethorpe and West Baltimore areas, Amtrak said Wednesday.

The $6 billion project will replace the Baltimore-Potomac Tunnel with a brand new one. It is currently the oldest Amtrak tunnel in America.

"This initial project will directly reduce impacts during later construction phases and maximize the benefits of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel with higher track speeds and greater system capacity," Amtrak Executive Vice President, Capital Delivery Laura Mason said.

Officials have announced that track and tie replacement work will begin on Track A from Winans to Bridge interlockings. The work will be being completed overnight, and is expected to not impact rail service.

The B&P Tunnel, used by MARC and Amtrak trains, connects Baltimore to D.C. and is over 150 years old, making it Amtrak's oldest tunnel on the Northeast Corridor.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), otherwise known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will fund Amtrak and their partners' $6 billion program.

