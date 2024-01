BALTIMORE -- All Amtrak services operating between Philadelphia and New York were suspended Friday morning, the railroad company said.

The suspension was enacted around 10:30 a.m. over "ongoing communication and server issues."

It was not immediately clear when the services might resume.

UPDATE: As of 10:35 am ET, Due to ongoing communication and server issues, All services operating between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) are currently suspended until further notice. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 12, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.