Amtrak kicks off Auto Train sale aimed at bringing Floridians north

BALTIMORE -- Amtrak is having another flash sale. This time, it's for the Auto Train.

From now through August 18, people can buy tickets to travel from Florida to the northeast—and bring their car along for the ride.

One-way coach fares start as low as $39 plus the cost of the vehicle.

The offer is good for northbound travel only. It includes a continental breakfast and first-class options.

Additionally, people must be traveling between August 21 and Dec. 20.