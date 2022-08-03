Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak crash creates delays on MARC's Brunswick line

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Amtrak crash creates delays on Maryland's train tracks
Amtrak crash creates delays on Maryland's train tracks 00:33

BALTIMORE -- An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle that was obstructing the train tracks in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The collision between the train and a large truck occurred around 5:20 p.m. The train involved in the crash was heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago, Illinois, Amtrak officials said.

There were no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew aboard the train, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement officials to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

During that process, there will be delays, the Maryland Transit Administration cautioned on Wednesday.

The police activity "at Brunswick Station and the resulting train congestion," which will trickle down to MARC train commuters, the transportation authority said on its service alert page. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 6:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.