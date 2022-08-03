Amtrak crash creates delays on MARC's Brunswick line

BALTIMORE -- An Amtrak train collided with a vehicle that was obstructing the train tracks in Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The collision between the train and a large truck occurred around 5:20 p.m. The train involved in the crash was heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago, Illinois, Amtrak officials said.

There were no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew aboard the train, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement officials to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

During that process, there will be delays, the Maryland Transit Administration cautioned on Wednesday.

The police activity "at Brunswick Station and the resulting train congestion," which will trickle down to MARC train commuters, the transportation authority said on its service alert page.

Update: MARC Brunswick Line Delays -- Brunswick Line Trains scheduled to arrive at Brunswick and Martinsburg are expected to experience residual delays due to aforementioned police activity activity at Brunswick Station and the re... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) August 3, 2022