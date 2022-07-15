Amid teacher shortage, Baltimore County Public Schools looks to staff up with job fairs

GWYNN OAK, Md. -- Amid a teacher shortage here in Maryland and across the country, Baltimore County Public Schools held several job fairs Thursday to hoping to fill those vacancies before the next school year.

Woodlawn High School principal Jamel Jernigan is hopeful they'll be fully staffed by the fall.

"This year we did lose some people. And we lost some really strong people, transparently," she said.

Jernigan is looking to fill 10 positions, including teachers, counselors and office staff.

"I'm very optimistic. We've had some great candidates come through already," she said. "I've got some offers that I'm already submitting to my human resources department. And we're only about halfway through."

Those candidates include some people without any traditional teaching experience, like Andrew McCarty, who's retiring from law enforcement after 24 years, and Barry Brown, a youth pastor for more than a decade

"Part of what I believe God's called me to do is to work with young people. And I'm here to see if my skill sets will help this school," said Brown.

Baltimore County Public Schools said it's hired about 450 teachers since March, but they're looking to hire at least another 450 before the fall.

Jernigan said filling those jobs is as critical for success inside the classroom, as out.

"Young people have endured so much over the course of the last several years," she said. "Us having a staff that is stabilized, that can meet their needs and are available with consistency, that helps us to provide some stability in the lives of our students."