American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July pet talent show and parade returns

BALTIMORE -- Friendly pets and their owners are invited to the Museum's Whirligig Plaza on July 4th for the return of the July 4th Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show.

The event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m.

Pets and owners can join the pet parade through AVAM's campus, before the pet talent show.

The annual festivities are held each year in memory of Ellis Rosen, a passionate animal lover, supporter, and friend of AVAM.

Trophies to be awarded for the Parade and Pet Talent Show include:

Most Visionary Pet 2024 (The grand prize)

Most Patriotic, Star-Spangled, Yankee Doodle Dandy Pet Award

Ready-for-Prime-Time Pet Talent

Best Pet Haute Couture (Best costume)

Best Visionary Pet Hair-do

The Peoples' Choice Award

Pet Congeniality Award

The Pet Parade and Talent Show will be cancelled in extreme weather or high heat and humidity.

Participants are asked to check the AVAM website, on July 3 for updates. Museum buildings will open at 10 a.m.