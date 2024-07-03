Watch CBS News
Local News

American Visionary Art Museum's 4th of July pet talent show and parade returns

By Lhila Schutzman

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Friendly pets and their owners are invited to the Museum's Whirligig Plaza on July 4th for the return of the July 4th Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show

The event will take place from 9-10:30 a.m.

Pets and owners can join the pet parade through AVAM's campus, before the pet talent show. 

The annual festivities are held each year in memory of Ellis Rosen, a passionate animal lover, supporter, and friend of AVAM.

Trophies to be awarded for the Parade and Pet Talent Show include: 

  •  Most Visionary Pet 2024  (The grand prize)
  •  Most Patriotic, Star-Spangled, Yankee Doodle Dandy Pet Award 
  •  Ready-for-Prime-Time Pet Talent 
  •  Best Pet Haute Couture (Best costume) 
  •  Best Visionary Pet Hair-do 
  •  The Peoples' Choice Award 
  •   Pet Congeniality Award 

The Pet Parade and Talent Show will be cancelled in extreme weather or high heat and humidity. 

Participants are asked to check the AVAM website, on July 3 for updates. Museum buildings will open at 10 a.m. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.