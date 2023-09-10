American Red Cross holds twelfth blood drive to honor Wendi Winters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- It has been more than five years since the deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Five people were killed in the tragedy, including Wendi Winters.

Winters was a beloved journalist and American Red Cross volunteer.

Her heroic efforts saved the lives of several people that day, and now her memory continues to save many more.

Since then, the American Red Cross has held blood drives in honor of Winters. The most recent one occurred on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland.

Laura Schrank knew Winters as a woman who dedicated much of her life to giving back.

"Wendi was just iconic," Schrank said. "She was a force. She was so committed to the community."

The shocking workplace shooting happened on June 28, 2018.

"When she passed away it was a loss that our community really felt," Laura Schrank, the organizer of the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive, said.

Schrank describes Winters as a "proud Navy mom," church youth adviser, Girl Scout troop leader and dedicated volunteer.

"She was so brave," Schrank said.

Winters volunteered with the Red Cross to plan and host blood drives through her church locally, Ashley Henyan a communications director with the American Red Cross, said.

Every year since her death, Schrack and the Red Cross team up to host blood drives in memory of Winters—and to continue her work.

"We wanted to do this blood drive to honor her and to keep her memory alive and to honor her and to help her be remembered for something positive rather than the terrible way she was taken from us," Shrank said.

Nearly 2,000 units of blood have been donated in her honor, potentially saving 2,000 lives.

"We never know when someone we know may need blood or when someone we know may need blood. And so, that's why it's important we keep on giving and keep on giving the gift of life and come out and give when we can," Henyan said.

Organizers say the next Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive will be held on Feb. 17, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

You can sign up to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org.