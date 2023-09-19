Amazon hiring 9,000 employees in Maryland to help with holiday deliveries

BALTIMORE - Amazon will be hiring 9,000 employees in Maryland to help with deliveries over the holidays, the company announced Tuesday.

A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

According to Amazon, more than 7,500 employees will be hired in Baltimore; more than 650 in Hagerstown and more than 400 in Prince George's County.

"The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we're excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country," said John Felton, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. "Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there's a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that's on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one."