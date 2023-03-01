Amazon donates $10K to Baltimore's National Great Blacks in Wax Museum

BALTIMORE - Amazon is donating thousands of dollars to the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore.

"As a token of our appreciation, we'd like to donate $10,000 to the wax museum," said Micheal Sanders, from Amazon Black Employee Network Chair.

The $10,000 donation will go toward youth outreach and program expansion.

Through the month of February, Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Sparrows Point recognized historical Black figures in our community.

This immersive exhibit showcases prominent colleges and universities, organizations and trailblazers.

Its efforts are spearheaded by the Black Employee Network.

The donation is all a step in Amazon's continued commitment to investing in Black and minority owned businesses.

"When you put the money together, it's a bigger bonus and it's a shining example for other companies," said Joy Bramble, Baltimore Times Publisher.

Aiding in the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum's mission to preserve American history, known for its life-sized replicas of figures from past and present.

"It's not just what we do now but how we help to shape the future," said Dr. Joanne Martin, President & CEO National Great Blacks in Wax Museum.