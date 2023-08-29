Amanda Knox, Yusef Salaam among dozens who sign legal brief in support of Adnan Syed

Dozens of people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes - including Amanda Knox and Yusef Salaam, a member of the Central Park Five - on Monday filed a legal brief in the Maryland Supreme Court in support of Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison in the killing of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School.

In the brief, Martin Tankleff, an attorney in New York who himself was wrongfully convicted in 1990 of killing his parents and sentenced to 50 years to life, wrote that the justices should consider the voices of those in similar situations as Syed. The men and women, he said, collectively spent more than 1,220 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.

