Almost 2 tons of ground beef recalled over E. coli in 9 states including Maryland

Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling 1.7 tons of ground beef after a sample from the Kansas-based meat packer tested positive for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Friday.

The notice said that more than 3,400 pounds of the boneless beef chuck was packaged on Feb. 16 and shipped to retail and wholesale locations, including hotels and restaurants, as well as distributors and federal establishments, in the following nine states:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

USDA officials have urged consumers not to eat the recalled meat.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA said in the statement.

E. coli is a bacteria that may cause foodborne illnesses in children and adults. The recalled products tested positive for an E. coli strain called STEC O103, which may cause vomiting and diarrhea, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The USDA has made a list of the affected package serial numbers available on its website. No consumers have reported illnesses linked to the recalled meat, according to the agency.