Allergy specialist explains elevated pollen levels, best ways to treat season

BALTIMORE - Spring is almost here and that means seasonal allergies are on the way.

Jonathan Matz, an allergy specialist with LifeBridge Health, explained this year's elevated pollen levels and how best to navigate the season.

"Generally itching in nose and eyes, maybe the back of the throat, along with a runny nose, congestion, sinus congestion, a cough, sometimes even wheezing," Matz said.

Matz is tracking mostly tree pollen right now, which is expected to peak in April. Grass and weed pollens will follow into summer and fall.

Your lifestyle may determine how much you will be impacted.

"If you work in an office all day long then you may not need to pretreat it," Matz said. "If you are a landscaper or your job takes you outside, or for your leisure, then you are going to have exposure."

Brenda Mislan's son deals with seasonal allergies.

"It's very uncomfortable, for one," Mislan said.

Amity Bellerive suffers from seasonal allergies.

"I get sniffles, all right here is congested and my eyes get really red," Bellerive said.

And it's in part due to the mild winter.

WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna says pollen counts are higher than usual for this time of year.

"We saw it as early as late February, but now that the temperatures are spiking the rate at which the pollen is coming out is a lot quicker," Sosna said.

That means you will start to feel those allergies even sooner.

Mold is another thing to watch out for with spring showers causing elevated levels.

"I take my Benadry," Bellerive said. "I drink a lot of water and take a teaspoon of honey every morning."

Matz says it's best to start treatment early. Most are doing just fine with over-the-counter medications.

"Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra, nasal sprays, nasal antihistamines and nasal steroids, Matz said.

Specialists also suggest keeping windows closed, showering after spending time outside and watching for pets who may bring pollen indoors.