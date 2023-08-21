All tobacco products could be banned at Baltimore stadiums, sports venues. Here's what's being proposed

All tobacco products could be banned at Baltimore stadiums, sports venues. Here's what's being propo

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City could soon ban all tobacco and nicotine products from city stadiums.

Advocates have been pushing for this legislation.

Text of this legislation is not filed on Baltimore City's website, but it is being introduced at City Council.

The ban would affect both fans and players.

"The priority that we need must be given, not just to those in stadiums, but those of us on street corners," said Tyler Broady, with Community Law in Action.

Broady says he loves Baltimore's professional sports teams - the Ravens and the Orioles - but he also loves clean air.

"Whether it's inside, outside, it still shouldn't be done," Broady said.

Broady and Kathleen Jones, advocates of the ban, say they are not only talking about cigarette smoke.

"Especially with vape pens, I feel like right now that's a big thing. And, they're getting younger and younger using them," said Jones, with No Boundaries Youth Coalition.

On Monday afternoon at City Hall, Broady, Jones and other youth leaders joined City Council members to introduce an ordinance to ban tobacco and nicotine products from Baltimore City stadiums.

"Chewing tobacco, smoking tobacco are some of the leading causes of preventable death," Baltimore Councilmember Kristerfer Burnett said.

"Children don't listen to what we say. They watch what we do," added Dr. David Fakunle, a Morgan State Public Health Professor.

The Maryland Stadium Authority banned smoking at both Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium a decade ago. Although, both teams accommodate smokers outside the gates.

This ordinance would extend to all tobacco and nicotine products.

Right now, 16 cities with a Major League Baseball team prohibit smokeless tobacco use in city ballparks.

This ordinance would extend beyond professional stadiums to some city-owned properties.

"If you're at a youth sports event at any of our high schools or middle school event, this would also apply there, as well," Burnett said.

Burnett, the bill's sponsor, said the ordinance would close loopholes among athletes.

"Often, they're on the broadcast, they're chewing smokeless tobacco products and young people are seeing that," Burnett said.

Regarding the players, tobacco use is restricted across Major League Baseball with those city bans in places like New York and Boston.

But, also through its collective bargaining agreement, which prevents any player debuting after 2016 from using smokeless tobacco.