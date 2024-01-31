All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and Baltimore Orioles argue first salary arbitration case of year
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles argued the first of 18 scheduled salary arbitration cases, with the All-Star outfielder asking a three-person panel for $6.3 million on Tuesday and the team arguing for $5.85 million.
A decision by Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer is not expected until after cases involving Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward and Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón are resolved or argued.
The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, earning $3.2 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.
Two additional Orioles remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16: right-hander Jacob Webb ($1 million vs. $925,000) and first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn ($3.8 million vs. $3.2 million).
Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has asked for $19.9 million and been offered $18.05 million by the Blue Jays. If the case doesn't settle, it would be the highest salary awarded in arbitration win or lose, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received after he lost his hearing last year.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
for more features.