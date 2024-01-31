Watch CBS News
All-Star outfielder Austin Hays and Baltimore Orioles argue first salary arbitration case of year

/ AP

Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles argued the first of 18 scheduled salary arbitration cases, with the All-Star outfielder asking a three-person panel for $6.3 million on Tuesday and the team arguing for $5.85 million.

A decision by Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer is not expected until after cases involving Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward and Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón are resolved or argued.

The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, earning $3.2 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Two additional Orioles remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 16: right-hander Jacob Webb ($1 million vs. $925,000) and first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn ($3.8 million vs. $3.2 million).

Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has asked for $19.9 million and been offered $18.05 million by the Blue Jays. If the case doesn't settle, it would be the highest salary awarded in arbitration win or lose, topping the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández received after he lost his hearing last year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:57 AM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

