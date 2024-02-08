"All he has to do is throw more passes to himself": NFL Honors host makes quip about Lamar Jackson

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sitting in attendance during the NFL Honors show on CBS Thursday evening when he caught the attention of host Keegan-Michael Key.

Jackson was waiting to hear if he was going to win his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

Key - an actor and comedian - started talking about quarterbacks when he brought up Jackson.

"All he has to do is throw more passes to himself," Key joked.

Jackson was caught on camera smirking.

In the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City, Jackson had a pass batted up in the air. He then caught the ball and ran 13 yards for a first down.

Jackson passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season. He also ran for a team-high 821 yards to go along with four more touchdowns.