The arrival of 2023 is prompting people to make new fitness goals

BALTIMORE -- Losing weight and getting fit is one of the most common goals people declare as a New Year's resolution.

Every January, Planet Fitness tends to see an influx of people rush to the gym.

"Checking by hour, it increases from 45 people an hour to about 65 to 70 people in an hour in the club trying to get to that New Year's Resolution," Planet Fitness Senior Fitness Training Support Manager Quintin Dailey said.

Consistency is key, Dailey said.

Kevin Pitts turned to the Planet Fitness in Reisterstown nine years ago when he was dealing with high cholesterol and was taking medication for his blood pressure.

"So, I started coming here," Pitts said. "I met Quentin when I first started, and I lost the weight. I lost like 50 pounds, and they took me off the medication."

Now, he aims to achieve a new level of balance in 2023.

"So now, I'm just trying to tone up a little bit and eat a little better and that's it," he said.

Dailey said if you want to achieve your goals you can't just exert yourself, you have to mentally prepare.

"It didn't take a minute for me to get to where I am," Dailey said. "So, it won't take a minute for me to lose or gain anything back. Be patient with yourself and try to commit to something. Also, have a support system around you to help you reach your goals better."

Dailey suggested that people set fitness goals they can achieve week by week versus one they want to achieve six months out.

Planet Fitness is offering a special deal till January 12 for people who want to improve their health in 2023.

The deal requires one dollar down and additional ten dollars a month. That way, a person can take advantage of what the Planet Fitness gyms offer without a membership commitment.