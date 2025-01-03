Alex Rudolph, owner of Towson Bootery, dies at 76

BALTIMORE -- Alex Rudolph, the owner of Towson Bootery has died at 76, according to an obituary posted by the Sol Levinson & Bros Funeral Home in Reisterstown.

Alex Jeffrey Rudolph and family

According to the Towson Bootery Website, Alex Rudolph took over the store which was established by his father, Randolph, in 1948. According to the shop, it's Towson's oldest operating shoe store.

The store was originally located on York Road in "Old Towson", before moving to Kenilworth Mall in 1996, where it remains today.

"Alex Jeffrey Rudolph, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving children, Stacey (Jeremy) Krafchin, Stefanie Rudolph (Adam Sober); his caring sisters, Gail (Mark) Horowitz and Diane (Alan) Taylor; his beloved grandchildren, Jake Krafchin and Zach Krafchin," the obituary reads.

Alex Rudolph stayed in touch with close childhood friends while building bonds with customers who "became like family," according to the obituary.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Sol Levinson's Chapel, according to the funeral home.

