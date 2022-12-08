Watch CBS News
Alert Day declared Thursday morning due to fog

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared today an Alert Day as areas of dense fog have settled in.

While the fog is not widespread, some of you will be battling visibility below a quarter mile as you try to get where you need to go this morning. 

We do have a bIt of a breeze from the north which should help to mix the fog out through the morning.

Sunshine is waiting for us once we're done with the fog and we will lift the Alert Day as skies brighten.

Your morning temps are a tad cooler than Wednesday with lots of places waking up in the 40s.

That's still mild for this time of year though and we'll top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. 

There is the possibility for a few very light and spotty showers for places south of Baltimore this evening but most of us should stay dry.

Clouds make a strong come-back tonight with wet weather moving in late Friday into early Saturday.

With this round of rain, the majority of the moisture should stay to our south.

Highs in the 40s begin Friday and continue into the weekend. 

Expect an early chance for showers Saturday with rain chances returning Sunday morning.

Stay with WJZ's First Alert Weather Team for updates throughout the day.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 4:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

