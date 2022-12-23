Alert Day: Arctic front brings bitter cold to Maryland Friday

BALTIMORE -- The much anticipated Arctic Front has cleared Maryland and we're waiting on the frigid air!

We won't have to wait too long. Within the next few hours, temperatures will tank by 20° to 30°!

That means we'll plummet from the 40s into the teens by late this morning. Rain that is pushing across Maryland will end as a brief period of snow.

No significant accumulations are expected but we are concerned about the potential for a Flash Freeze. Plan for slick streets and sidewalks because any lingering moisture will likely freeze due to the rapid drop in temperatures.

Remember that surfaces that appear wet may be icy!

#WJZFirstAlert

The rain that turns to snow as temps tumble will lead to very low accumulation but icy spots are possible as lingering moisture on streets and sidewalks freezes over. The winter weather and gusty winds could also lead to power outages! #WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/wqmmu8kF7V — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 23, 2022

Winds are picking up now in the wake of the front. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Chill Advisory through 2 pm this afternoon.

West winds between 20-30 mph are expected and we could see gusts up to 55 mph!

The combination of whipping winds and frigid air will lead to dangerously low wind chills by the afternoon. That's why a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect later today until Christmas Eve Morning.

It could feel as low as 15° below zero!

#WJZFirstAlert

Winds will really pick up now that the Arctic Front has pushed through! West winds 20-30 mph are expected and we could see gusts up to 55 mph! #WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/kGR6MsimD2 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 23, 2022

Garrett and far western Allegany County are under a Wind Chill Warning because it could feel as low as 45° below 0 there!

By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.

Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through the day.

WARNINGS & ALERTS

A CODE BLUE EXTREME COLD ALERT has been issued by the Baltimore City Health Department through Monday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Friday for areas east of I-81 to I-95 including Baltimore City Friday.



is in effect Friday for areas east of I-81 to I-95 including Baltimore City Friday. A HIGH-WIND WARNING is in effect for the Garret, Allegany & Washington Co. for Friday. Wind gusts may reach 60 mph in the wake of the arctic cold front Friday morning.

is in effect for the Garret, Allegany & Washington Co. for Friday. Wind gusts may reach 60 mph in the wake of the arctic cold front Friday morning. Emergency response operations have also been activated statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening.

We will begin a slow warmup next week. Temps will reach the 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens again Monday morning to around 20 on Tuesday morning. 40s return by Wednesday with a more substantial warming trend by Thursday and Friday with highs near or above 50.