Alert Day: Arctic blast will drop temperatures quickly by Friday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Rain will continue across the region through midnight as an area of low pressure moves across the region.

Temps have risen to near 50 degrees along and east of I-95 but remain in the 30s out west, particularly in Western Maryland.

Temperatures are below freezing in this region and wintry weather has moved back into the area for a few more hours.

As the low pressure lifts north, precipitation chances will decrease across the area overnight.

Temperatures will remain steady in the 40s to around 50 through late tonight.

The arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning.

We will start in the 40s, but temperatures will drop quickly behind the front.

It will move rapidly through the area with temperatures dropping 20-30 degrees within a few hours after the passage of the front.

Temperatures will go from the 40s to the upper teens just after lunchtime.

Winds will gust 20-30 mph behind the front. There will be some rain along the front, but it will change to snow briefly before ending.

No significant accumulations are expected.

Any water lingering on roadways has the potential to freeze due to the rapid drop in temperatures. Wind chills will dip into the single digits in the wake of the front Friday afternoon.

FORECAST

By Friday night, actual temperatures will dip to around 10 degrees above zero with wind chills in the single digits and teens below zero creating dangerously cold conditions across the area.

Winds will continue out of the west at 10-20 mph through Christmas Eve morning.

We will not get out of the low 20s on Saturday. Lows will dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through the day.

We will begin a slow warmup next week. Temps will reach the 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday with lows in the teens again Monday morning to around 20 on Tuesday morning. 40s return by Wednesday with a more substantial warming trend by Thursday and Friday with highs near or above 50.

It appears we will close out 2022 significantly warmer.

