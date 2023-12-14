Air quality study reveals presence of coal dust in Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE -- An air quality study confirmed the presence of coal dust in South Baltimore's Curtis Bay community, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The study was released by the Community of Curtis Bay Association, the South Baltimore Community Land Trust, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, and the MDE.

The results show that coal particles were found at eight community sampling locations, including residences, areas near businesses, a church, park, and school, the MDE said.

According to the study, South Baltimore residents have already raised concerns about the accumulation of dark dust on their homes and property that they attribute to the transport of coal over the railway system.

The study includes observations and testimony from residents that support the scientific results.

"My kids have asthma. I don't open up my windows because of the dust, and it's usually black dust, so naturally I think it's coal dust. So, I don't open up my windows because it comes in the house and then everything is black," said Angela Shaneyfelt, a Curtis Bay resident quoted in the report.

The data collected produced three key findings, according to the study:

Coal dust is present throughout the community

Coal dust finds its way into the community on a day-to-day basis and is correlated with both activity at the coal terminal and wind direction.

The Curtis Bay community is overburdened by air pollution, with the community sensor network measuring average particle pollution levels that are higher than at nearby MDE regulatory monitors.



The MDE said that the air quality findings will be taken into consideration when reviewing CSX Transportation's coal export terminal operating permit, which was extended since September 30, to allow for community input.