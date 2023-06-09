Watch CBS News
Air quality alert downgraded in Baltimore, but health risks from smoke remains

By Alexus Davila

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed parts of the U.S. and had Marylanders wearing masks outside again Thursday amid a Code Red air quality alert.

Though the air quality improved Friday, not everyone is safe. 

Pollution from the far-off wildfires isn't as prominent, but the downgraded Code Orange air quality alert means some sensitive groups should take precautions outside. 

A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blankets US Cities
A water taxi at the Inner Harbor as smoke from Canada wildfires blankets Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The US Northeast will continue to breathe in choking smoke from fires across eastern Canada for the next few days, raising health alarms across impacted areas. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

The National Weather Service recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert.

Johns Hopkins will hold a briefing Friday with a doctor and two air quality experts to talk about the ongoing health concerns and how to be better prepared in the future.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 7:44 AM

