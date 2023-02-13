'AI can be a friend or a foe:' As we become more reliant on artificial intelligence, focus should be on balance, expert says

BALTIMORE -- Artificial intelligence is essentially the ability of a computer to learn from data, so it can see, hear, and understand. AI is trained to perform human-related tasks, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

You might not realize how much you depend on artificial intelligence.

"Most of us are surprised how much AI has already become integral in our lives," says Dr. Dobin Yim, Assistant Professor of Information Systems at Loyola University Maryland. "Artificial intelligence, I think to put it simply, is learning patterns in data. So you can use what you can learn to make predictions, and also prescribe what to do."

As we integrate AI into more devices, the possibilities are endless. The Consumer Electronics Show, the biggest tech trade show of the year, was last month. Among the new products unveiled were a smart robot that can clear snow and mow your lawn using AI to navigate the yard and an AI-powered robot that can assist medical workers.

Here are some examples of artificial intelligence in your everyday life: when you unlock your smartphone or use apps with facial recognition, when you're driving and use a navigation app to find the fastest way to get to your destination, and when you're watching television and the streaming service recommends what you should watch next.

"We're really just at the tip of the iceberg, where AI becomes the brain of the robots or computing devices that can make our lives better," says Dr. Yim. "AI can be a friend or a foe. There's certainly concerns it can be used in a 'not intended' or 'not good way.' but I personally feel there are a lot more positives than negatives."

Doctor Yim says we need to continue having conversations about what is the acceptable use of AI while balancing private and public interests.

One of those conversations will happen at a forum on February 23rd at Loyola University Maryland, where a panel of experts will discuss the popular chatbot Chat GPT.