After decade-long wait, Baltimore Public Works Museum reopens with new name, 'experience'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Public Works Museum, which had been closed for more than a decade, has reopened as The Baltimore Public Works Experience.

The museum will be open every second Saturday of the month, including this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $3.

The Baltimore Public Works Experience is along the waterfront in Harbor East, on Eastern Avenue.

"The Public Works Experience is the vision of a dedicated board of professionals from the public and private sectors, who are committed to enlightening the public about these vital services," its website says.

For more information, visit its website here.