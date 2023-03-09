Watch CBS News
Local News

After decade-long wait, Baltimore Public Works Museum reopens with new name, 'experience'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Public Works Museum, which had been closed for more than a decade, has reopened as The Baltimore Public Works Experience.

The museum will be open every second Saturday of the month, including this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $3.

The Baltimore Public Works Experience is along the waterfront in Harbor East, on Eastern Avenue.

"The Public Works Experience is the vision of a dedicated board of professionals from the public and private sectors, who are committed to enlightening the public about these vital services," its website says.

For more information, visit its website here.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.