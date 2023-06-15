AffirmCare: Removing Healthcare Barriers

LifeBridge Health opened AffirmCare, the system's first primary care office for the LGBTQIA+ community, this spring. The practice physician, Kjell Wiberg, M.D., an internal medicine and infectious disease specialist, shares details on the system's latest efforts to care for all members of our community.

Q. Why is this type of primary care practice so important?

A.

I know that it's not always easy as a patient to have to point out and ask exactly what you need; you want that to already be there. And you don't want to be treated in a special way—not any more than any patient is always supposed to be treated. I want to provide an inclusive and understanding environment and to be somebody who can meet patients where they are and help fulfill their needs in terms of healthcare.

Q. What does primary care look like for the LGBTQIA+ community?

A.

The primary care is pretty much the same as it is for the general population, but it may need to be provided in a more understanding way for certain health needs that exist in the LGBTQIA+ community, so we address those needs and screenings that might be needed.

One important service we offer is the provision of pre-exposure, prophylaxis, or PrEP for HIV. It's very close to my heart. It's safe and simple, and sometimes it's hard to get a hold of. If we can prevent a single case of HIV providing PrEP services for people in need, we have done something that's worth remembering.

Q. How does AffirmCare support LifeBridge Health's mission to CARE BRAVELY?

A.

I would say it's not only caring bravely as caring boldly—that's what we want to do. We want to provide the best possible care for everybody.

Historically, many members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been avoiding healthcare because of awkward conversations and interactions with office staff and providers. I want to avoid that; I want our place to be an inviting one for everybody. I want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.

AffirmCare, located at 849 Fairmount Ave., Suite 100B in Towson, is accepting new patients ages 18 and older.