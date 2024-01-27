AFC Championship Game road closures to impact traffic around M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- Multiple roads will be temporarily closed around M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to square off with the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m.

The northbound side of Russell Street Service Drive, which runs alongside the stadium, will be closed between West Street and Hamburg Street prior to the event and during the duration of it, transportation officials said.

Additional roads will be closed from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Hamburg Street between Leadenhall Street and Paca Street

Warner Street between Ostend Street and Worcester Street

Ostend Street between Sharp Street and Warner Street

Bayard Street between Russell Street and Warner Street

People who plan to attend the game should be aware that the city will strictly enforce posted parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations around the stadium, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Anyone driving to the stadium should park in commercial parking lots and avoid neighborhoods in the area.

Ravens fans who do not have a parking permit for one of the stadium parking lots should consider using public transportation and the Charm City Circulator, transportation officials said.

Motorists traveling in these areas should be mindful of foot traffic and be prepared for vehicular traffic as well as possible traffic pattern changes, according to transportation officials.

Transportation Enforcement Officers will be assisting with the movement of traffic in the downtown area on game day, transportation officials said.