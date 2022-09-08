Advocates: fighting blight in Baltimore starts with cleanup and collaboration

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's struggle with crime means many people have suggestions on what needs to be done.

But there's a group in Northwest Baltimore that's taking action and they are using young men as their driving force for change.

The "Fight Against Blight" organization is a collaboration between residents in Park Heights and church members from the Beacon of Light Citadel of Praise and New Mt. Sinai Ministries. The non-profit HAS taken four young men under its wings for six months to teach them skills that will hopefully land them a job.

"When people come through a community and they've seen it's clean, oftentimes, they're going to treat it as such with respect," Steven Johnson, a co-founder of Fight Against Blight, said. "But if I see a community that's dirty, full of trash and piles, I say okay, the people don't care."

Within minutes of their arrival on the 2,600 block of Park Heights Terrace in Northwest Baltimore, the property the young men and their mentors focused on was undergoing a transformation.

"I'm glad they are doing it," the resident who lives next door told WJZ.

She had concerns about what could be lurking behind the overgrown vegetation.

"I think we're good," Keyshawn Smith, one of the young men in the mentorship program, said. "We're helping the community out, helping with the vacant houses and making the community look better."

Baltimore has upwards of 10,000 vacant homes, and community advocates believe there's a direct correlation between blight and crime.

"Our goal was to really get them into city agencies," Johnson said. "So, if we can give them to the fire department, EMT, onto the police force, that way we can actually start servicing our community with people from the community."

WJZ first spoke with Johnson in late August after seven people were shot in a Park Heights mass shooting. One of the gunshot victims died.

Police are still investigating that shooting. So far, no arrests have been announced.

"Anytime a life is lost, that's trauma," Johnson said. "Whenever someone is hurt, whenever someone is injured, that's trauma."

Johnson is using this opportunity to keep young men 18-24 out of harm's way while helping to clean up the community.

"I feel amazing. I feel blessed by doing it," Davontae Smith, a participant in the program, said.

Johnson said young people can be used as agents for change.

"Teaching young people pride so when you walk down the street—I got a chicken box, I got a soda, do I just toss it in the gutter? Or do I just wait for a trash can? Those little things can make big change," Johnson said.

The program lasts for six months and there's a focus on job readiness—like showing up on time.

Fight Against Blight is looking for funding to take on its next cohort of young men.