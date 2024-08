Adult, two children seriously injured in Rosedale fire

Adult, two children seriously injured in Rosedale fire

BALTIMORE - An adult and two children were seriously injured in an apartment fire in Baltimore County, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the apartment on Serpens Court in Rosedale with fire coming from the second floor.

The fire department did not confirm the ages of those victims but said they were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been released.