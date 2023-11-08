Adult charged after 12-year-old found with loaded gun at Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old woman is facing charges after a loaded firearm was recovered at a Rosedale middle school, according to Baltimore County authorities.
Heather Rao allegedly allowed a minor to gain access to a gun that was found at Golden Ring Middle School on Nov. 1, police said.
A 12-year-old child brought it on school premises on Nov. 1 but is not facing charges due to their age, according to authorities.
