Adult, 5 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Montgomery County
BALTIMORE — Five children and one adult were hospitalized Monday morning after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Silver Spring, officials said.
The crash happened in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike, which is shut down.
Montgomery Police said all injuries were non-life threatening.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.