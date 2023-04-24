Adult, 5 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE — Five children and one adult were hospitalized Monday morning after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Silver Spring, officials said.

The crash happened in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike, which is shut down.

Montgomery Police said all injuries were non-life threatening.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

MCPD is on scene of a single vehicle collision involving a school bus.



The 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike is shut down. #MCPNews #MCPD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/aklVFupgZA — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 24, 2023