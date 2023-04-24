Watch CBS News
Local News

Adult, 5 children hospitalized after school bus crash in Montgomery County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Five children and one adult were hospitalized Monday morning after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Silver Spring, officials said. 

The crash happened in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike, which is shut down. 

Montgomery Police said all injuries were non-life threatening.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.