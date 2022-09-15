After prosecutors move to vacate conviction, Adnan Syed's family, supporters feeling hopeful

BALTIMORE -- Adnan Syed, the man who was featured in the popular podcast "Serial," received news of a legal win this week. The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office has made a motion for Syed's sentence to be vacated and for him to be released pending a new trial. Syed is currently serving a life sentence for murder after he was convicted in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said, after a joint investigation with Syed's attorney, her office found new evidence which suggests there were two other suspects who were not properly investigated.

The office said one suspect threatened to kill the victim but prosecutors never shared that information with the defense, which is required to by law.

Mosby's office also said new information "revealed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault."

"My prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of the victims of crime, but in the pursuit of justice, - when the evidence exists- to correct the wrongs of the past where doubt is evident," Mosby said.

University of Baltimore law professor David Jaros is not affiliated with the case, but he provided WJZ some legal analysis.

How could the defense use this information in a trial?

"They certainly could tell the jury - who of course was really basing this case on circumstantial evidence, nothing explicit about Adnan Syed - that there was another person who who'd actually threatened to kill the victim. That might alone create reasonable doubt as to his guilt, and that could have been enough to turn the outcome of the trial," he said.

The state's attorney said it would be unjust to keep Syed detained given the revelation of new evidence and while there's a request for a new trial. Syed's brother said he's hopeful that his brother will eventually released.

"I think we were really, really shocked," said Yusuf Syed. "It was hard for us to kind of like believe it, because we're so used to getting this far, but then someone sweeps the rug from underneath us."

Syed was 17 when he was accused of murdering Hae Min Lee, who was also 17.

The murder mystery rivetted the nation in 2014 after the popular podcast "Serial," which featured Syed himself.

Syed has always said he's innocent.

"No one has been able to provide any shred of evidence that I had anything but friendship towards her - like love and respect for her. I had no reason to kill her," Adnan said in a clip from the "Serial" podcast.

A judge will review the request for a new trial. Syed's family said they, too, want justice for Hae Min Lee, and for the person who killed her to be brought to justice.

The state's attorney's office said they "have spoken with the family of Ms. Hae Min Lee and fully understand that the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable."

WJZ has not been able to contact Lee's family.