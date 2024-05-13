Adley Rutschman homers twice, but Baltimore Orioles fall to Toronto Blue Jays, 3-2

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman hit two solo home runs but that was all of the Baltimore Orioles' offense in a 3-2 extra innings loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Camden Yards.

Rutschman homered in the fourth and sixth innings off Toronto pitcher Jose Berrios.

However, Toronto's Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying home run in the seventh and the go-ahead RBI groundout in the 10th.

Rutschman has eight home runs this season and three in his past two games. He is batting .309 on the season with 25 runs batted in.

Jordan Romano (1-0) pitched the ninth and 10th. The Orioles moved their automatic runner to third on Anthony Santander's leadoff flyout, but Colton Cowser struck out looking. Jordan Westburg drew a walk, and slumping center fielder Cedric Mullins hit a routine grounder on the first pitch to end it.

Bo Bichette had three hits and a walk for the Blue Jays.

It was the first multihomer game for Rutschman, but the Orioles managed only one other hit on the night.

Toronto starter José Berrios allowed all three Baltimore hits. He struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

Corbin Burnes allowed a run and six hits in six innings for the Orioles.

Toronto was without outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Justin Turner, who have battled illness lately.

Burnes yielded a single and a walk to start the second, but a flyout and a double play ended that threat. In the fourth, the Blue Jays had men on first and third with one out, but Daniel Vogelbach grounded out and Alejandro Kirk struck out.

Vogelbach singled home a run in the sixth to tie it, but with one out and men on first and second, Kirk bounced into a double play.

The Orioles play the second game of the series with Toronto at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story