Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening forecast (3/12/2024)

Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening forecast (3/12/2024)

Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening forecast (3/12/2024)

BALTIMORE - Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt announced on Tuesday that Baltimore will be part of his "Effervescent" tour.

Oswalt will perform at The Lyric Baltimore on Friday, July 19.

Patton Oswalt is known for his roles in King of Queens, Ratatouille, and many other shows and movies.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15. For information, visit pattonoswalt.com.