About 1,000 Election Day judges needed in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Election judges are needed in Baltimore City.

Officials say Baltimore City is still short about 1,000 judges to have enough staffing to run every polling location on Nov. 8 Election Day.

Election judges are needed to work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to check in votes, greet voters, assist voters with disabilities, hand out "I voted" stickers, and more.

Election judges will receive $200 and an additional $20 for participating in the Training Session.

If you are interested in being an Election judge in Baltimore City, visit this website.