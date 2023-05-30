Aberdeen officer 'seriously injured' in crash with suspected impaired driver, police say

BALTIMORE -- An Aberdeen police officer is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver early Sunday morning, police said.

Acting Corporal James Haddix was driving to work from his home in Delaware when the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the Christiana Parkway, police said.

Aberdeen Police

"The accident was horrific, with both vehicles destroyed," Aberdeen police said in a press release that included pictures of the wreckage.

Haddix was rushed to the Christiana Hospital for care, where he remains in serious but stable condition, police said.

The condition of the second driver was not immediately known. WJZ has reached out to Newark Police, who are investigating the crash.