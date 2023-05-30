Watch CBS News
Local News

Aberdeen officer 'seriously injured' in crash with suspected impaired driver, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- An Aberdeen police officer is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver early Sunday morning, police said. 

Acting Corporal James Haddix was driving to work from his home in Delaware when the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the Christiana Parkway, police said. 

thumbnail-crash-6.jpg
Aberdeen Police

"The accident was horrific, with both vehicles destroyed," Aberdeen police said in a press release that included pictures of the wreckage. 

Haddix was rushed to the Christiana Hospital for care, where he remains in serious but stable condition, police said. 

The condition of the second driver was not immediately known. WJZ has reached out to  Newark Police, who are investigating the crash. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.