Aberdeen man charged with intentionally setting fires with handheld propane torch

ABERDEEN – An Aberdeen man is facing charges connected to setting a fire last June and investigators believe he's linked so several others.

Bryan Keith Gilley, 45, was arrested Friday and released on his own recognizance. He's accused of using a handheld propane torch to burn trees, woods, and parts of railroad tracks.

"We had a total of 10 fires over the course of several months," Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said. "Brush fires, leaves, trees."

Charging documents show the investigation started last May along Churchville Road, near Gilley's home.

"Originally for a fence around a cell phone tower that had caught fire," Alkire said.

A swastika was burned into that fence, Alkire said. The fence has since been repaired. Investigators noticed several other fires set in the woods nearby.

Gilley is charged with Malicious Setting Fire, Malicious Burning, and Trespassing—charges that carry more than 6 years in prison.

"Originally, our investigators thought this was possibly linked to juveniles. So, we were very surprised that it was a grown man going out and doing these," Alkire said.

Alkire and other investigators believe Gilley is responsible for "several other (fires) dating back to last May." Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (410) 386-3050.