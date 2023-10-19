AAA urging Maryland drivers to exercise caution during deer mating season

BALTIMORE -- Deer mating season is fun for the deer, but not so fun for Maryland drivers.

Jennifer Mullinax, PhD. an Associate Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management at University of Maryland, College Park says the deer mating season is in full swing.

"These male deer have something much more important on their mind, and so they are moving it as fast —as they can move, and they often cause problems for us who have lots of deer vehicle collisions, and it is something that we're concerned about from a human safety standpoint as well as the safety of the deer," said Jennifer Mullinax Ph.D, an Associate Professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management at University of Maryland.

According to AAA, car crashes involving deers are most frequent in October, November and December and these accidents are costing drivers more.

Ragina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic says this time of year in Maryland – they see more deer the road, causing a spike in deer-car collisions.

"Between 5 and 8 in the morning and 5 and 8 in the evening is when they really seem to be quite active. So you really want to make sure that you are paying attention – sort of scanning the roadways for them, but they are certainly out and about," said Ali.

AAA says this can be dangerous for the deer and those inside a vehicle– plus repairs can cost a lot.

Insurance Agency at AAA statistics indicate that in Maryland, the average claim for an animal strike in 2022 was more than $6,300, an increase of nearly 60% in just five years.

Across Virginia, the average claim was more than $5,500 – up 40% in just five years.

"There are many factors at play as to why there is such an increase in repair costs a large part of it is new vehicle technology so some of the new tools that are in our cars that help keep us safe – sensors, cameras— things like that are also very expensive to repair should you strike a deer or be involved in any other sort of collision," said Ali.

Ali recommends drivers get comprehensive insurance which covers animal collisions.

AAA also says if you think you may come across a deer on the road, sweep your eyes across the road for signs of animals.

If you see a deer slow down— honk your horn with one long blast and do not swerve.

Swerving can cause the deer to become confused and not know how to get out of the way.

In the event of a collision with an animal, Insurance at AAA recommends: