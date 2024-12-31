AAA urges Maryland drivers to avoid drunk driving ahead of New Year's celebrations

BALTIMORE -- AAA is urging Maryland drivers to avoid drunk driving as New Year's celebrations approach.

"With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a hazardous day on the roads. Even one life lost from a completely preventable crime is too many," said Ragina Cooper Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C

Ali said that simply "having a plan," if you know you will be impaired, is a good safety practice.

AAA advises holiday partygoers to designate sober drivers, use rideshare services, and never drive after drinking alcohol. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program's Holiday SoberRide campaign will operate nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. through January 1, 2025.

Ali says you should not be afraid to take away the keys from a loved one or family member who is considering driving impaired. She also reminded motorists that some medications, when mixed with alcohol, can increase impairment.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), December 2022 marked the highest year for drunk driving deaths in 15 years.

Drunk Driving in Maryland

Maryland lawmakers took steps this year to better protect against drunk driving by making amendments to Noah's Law.

The law, which requires convicted drunk drivers to install ignition interlocks on their cars, was originally passed in 2016. It is named in honor of a Montgomery County Police officer who was hit by a drunk driver.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and other advocates, recently pushed to close loopholes in the law.

In May 2024, Governor Wes Moore signed legislation expanding the law to require those who plead guilty to drunk driving and receive probation before judgment, also to install an ignition breathalyzer interlock.