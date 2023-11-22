Watch CBS News
Local News

A Special Surprise: Dad delivers baby on the side of the road

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup 02:14

Baltimore -- They say the second baby's childbirth often comes much faster than the first. For a Westminster mother, that saying came true this week.

In the postpartum wing of Saint Agnes Hospital, Megan Kroner is calming down after a busy - but heartwarming Tuesday morning.

Thirty-six-hour-old Avery came early, a week before her due date but about five minutes too early to be exact.

Megan Kroner, Avery's mother, had just been sent home from the hospital Monday night when the intense contractions started.

Her husband Kevin called the hospital and eventually 9-1-1.

Kevin caught Avery in the front seat of their Jeep Cherokee.

Paramedics cut the cord, and the two people who left the hospital hours before arrived back as three.

"Being able to be there and be that big of a part of it, it was a totally different feeling-definitely a special bond," said Kevin Kroner, Megan's husband. 

The next challenge ahead for the Kroners is Avery's two-year-old brother meeting his baby sister. That's planned for later Wednesday night, once they get discharged. 

Paul Gessler
paul-gessler.jpg

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 3:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.