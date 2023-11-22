A Special Surprise: Dad delivers baby on the side of the road

Baltimore -- They say the second baby's childbirth often comes much faster than the first. For a Westminster mother, that saying came true this week.

In the postpartum wing of Saint Agnes Hospital, Megan Kroner is calming down after a busy - but heartwarming Tuesday morning.

Thirty-six-hour-old Avery came early, a week before her due date but about five minutes too early to be exact.

Megan Kroner, Avery's mother, had just been sent home from the hospital Monday night when the intense contractions started.

Her husband Kevin called the hospital and eventually 9-1-1.

Kevin caught Avery in the front seat of their Jeep Cherokee.

Paramedics cut the cord, and the two people who left the hospital hours before arrived back as three.

"Being able to be there and be that big of a part of it, it was a totally different feeling-definitely a special bond," said Kevin Kroner, Megan's husband.

The next challenge ahead for the Kroners is Avery's two-year-old brother meeting his baby sister. That's planned for later Wednesday night, once they get discharged.