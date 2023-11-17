A rogue drone delayed the Ravens game. Now the FAA is investigating.

BALTIMORE -- Drone hobbyists be warned: On game day, Baltimore's stadium skies belong to the Ravens and Orioles.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday confirmed it is investigating a rogue drone that was spotted hovering above M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night. The sighting led officials to temporarily halt the Ravens-Bengels game in the second quarter. Another delay came later during the fourth quarter, but Ravens representatives said at the time it was unrelated to the drone.

According to the FAA, drones cannot be flown within 3 miles of a stadium starting one hour before a scheduled game until one hour after the event ends for any National Football League or Major League Baseball. That's also the case for NCAA Division One Football games and NASCAR Sprint Cup, Indy Car or Champ Series races.

The FAA looks into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigates when appropriate. Although the agency does not have the authority to prosecute criminal charges, drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines that exceed $30,000.

