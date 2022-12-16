Watch CBS News
'A pitbull ate my Tesla': Pitbull attacks and chases woman's car in Temple Hills

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A PG County Woman said her Tesla sedan was attacked by a pit bull as she sat in her car.

Olivia Symone of Temple Hills, Maryland, said the collarless dog first turned on its owner and bit his arm before coming after her as she walked her own dog.  

Fortunately, Symone was able to escape to her car and close the door before she was attacked, but the pit bull was determined to do damage.   

Video footage shows Simone taking cover in her vehicle while the dog relentlessly gnawed, damaged various parts of her vehicle.  

Symone said she drove off in an attempt to get away from the pit bull, but it followed her until she pulled over in another parking lot, where she phoned police.  

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

