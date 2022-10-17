A golf tournament and pickleball outing raises funds to benefit SEED School of Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The 7th annual HeBrOpen Golf and Pickleball Outing was held Monday to benefit the the SEED School of Maryland, a college preparatory public boarding school in Baltimore.

The HeBros, a group of Jewish and African American businessmen who golf together, host this event every year in honor of two of their members who have passed away.

"Events like this where we have so many students out here. They're meeting people. And they're getting exposure they wouldn't otherwise have," said Dwight Taylor with HeBros. "This is a great day for the SEED school."

Juniors Carlos Comegys and Ahone Fofou are interested in the medical field. Through the SEED school, they've gotten real world experience.

"During last summer, they had us in Johns Hopkins and Mercy Hospital," said Comegys. "Basically, we were shadowing doctors."

"SEED brings you more opportunities that you'll get than going to a regular school," Fofou said.

They joined their classmates at the tournament Monday and got to tell people more about their school.

"They'll have an opportunity to have externships, paid internships, international travel. Some of our students have been to South America to participate in service events," said Kirk Sykes, Head of School at SEED. "And this event helps to support efforts like that."

WJZ is the proud media partner of the SEED School, and reporter Alex Glaze participated in the tournament. Over the past seven years, the HeBrOpen has raised more than half a million dollars. This year's fundraising goal was $100,000.

The event ends with a reception and dinner tonight. WJZ's Rick Ritter is the emcee.

