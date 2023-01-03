A decade ago, Ravens' legend Ray Lewis announced his intent to retire after Super Bowl-winning season

BALTIMORE - A decade ago, Ray Lewis, one of the greatest players in NFL history, sent shockwaves around the league, and throughout Baltimore.

Lewis, on Jan. 2, 2013, announced that it was going to be his final season.

The Hall of Fame linebacker played all 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ray Lewis announcing he will retire after this season: pic.twitter.com/mREELHKH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2013

In his final season, the Ravens marched to the Super Bowl, and then defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, sending Lewis out as a champion.

Lewis tore his bicep on Oct. 14, 2012, and didn't return to play until the Wild Card game, when the Ravens beat the Colts, 24-9, just days after he announced his retirement.

Lewis' outstanding career included two Super Bowl championships, Super Bowl MVP, two-time defensive player of the year, 13-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer.

He amassed 2,059 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 20 fumble recoveries.