Watch CBS News
Sports

A decade ago, Ravens' legend Ray Lewis announced his intent to retire after Super Bowl-winning season

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A decade ago, Ray Lewis, one of the greatest players in NFL history, sent shockwaves around the league, and throughout Baltimore.

Lewis, on Jan. 2, 2013, announced that it was going to be his final season.

The Hall of Fame linebacker played all 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

In his final season, the Ravens marched to the Super Bowl, and then defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, sending Lewis out as a champion.

Lewis tore his bicep on Oct. 14, 2012, and didn't return to play until the Wild Card game, when the Ravens beat the Colts, 24-9, just days after he announced his retirement.

Lewis' outstanding career included two Super Bowl championships, Super Bowl MVP, two-time defensive player of the year, 13-time Pro Bowler and NFL Hall of Famer.

He amassed 2,059 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and 20 fumble recoveries.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.